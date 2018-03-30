QUEENS (WABC) --Three people were thrown from their cars in a crash on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens on Friday morning.
The vehicles collided on the eastbound parkway, between Jewel Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway shortly after 7 a.m.
Five people were injured, three of them thrown from their vehicles. They were taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens.
The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.
