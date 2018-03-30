5 injured, 3 thrown from car, in Grand Central Parkway crash

Debbie Duhaime has the latest on the crash.

QUEENS (WABC) --
Three people were thrown from their cars in a crash on the eastbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens on Friday morning.

The vehicles collided on the eastbound parkway, between Jewel Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway shortly after 7 a.m.


Five people were injured, three of them thrown from their vehicles. They were taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.

