5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Five teenagers accused of throwing rocks from a Michigan highway overpass were charged with second-degree murder Monday.

FLINT, Michigan --
Five teenagers accused of throwing rocks from a Michigan highway overpass were charged with second-degree murder Monday in the death of a man killed when one of them smashed the windshield of a van in which he was riding.

The rocks thrown last Wednesday struck the van in which Ken White was a passenger as well as several other vehicles on Interstate 75, about 80 miles north of Detroit.

The teens, ages 15 to 17, are being charged as adults.

"I don't believe that this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody's life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody's death," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "These people should have known better. ... Under Michigan law, that is second-degree murder."

The teens also face charges of conspiracy and malicious destruction of property. They'll appear in court Tuesday.
EMBED More News Videos

A man was killed when a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed the windshield of a van in which he was riding, police say.


White, 32, from Mount Morris, was riding home from work around 8:30 p.m. when the van was hit with a 6-pound rock. Sheriff Robert Pickell said at least 20 rocks were found on the interstate, including one that weighed almost 20 pounds. At least four damaged vehicles were on the shoulder in Vienna Township.

After throwing rocks, the five teens "drove to a McDonald's where they ate," Pickell said.

Charges were announced just a few hours before friends and family gathered at a funeral home to mourn White, a father of four children who was engaged to be married.

"Nobody wins," the sheriff said. "The young people are charged criminally. A young boy lost his father, and all of the families are left grieving."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drivingmurderu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Show More
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
Post-Superstorm Sandy Lindenhurst struggles to rebuild
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
More News
Top Video
Escape from the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Eyewitness News Update
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
More Video