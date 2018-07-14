6 hurt when wrong-way car crashes into building in East Rutherford

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the car crash that left several injured early Saturday morning.

Eyewitness News
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Several people were hurt when a car flipped over and crashed into an office building early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported on Paterson Avenue and Hackensack Street across from the Candlewyck Diner just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses say police were following the car, which was reportedly speeding on the wrong side of the street, before the vehicle went into bushes and flipped onto its roof and crashed into the Whitney Medical Building.

Six people were in the car at the time of the crash. Five were removed from the car and taken to the hospital.

A sixth person was also in the car but ran away from the scene. Police caught up with him a few blocks away, but he was also injured and was taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries was not yet known.

The entire block was shut down while investigators pieced together what led to the crash and checked the structural integrity of the office building.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashman injuredpolice chaseEast RutherfordBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News