6 officers injured when Connecticut house explodes during standoff

Raw video shows the moments after a house in Connecticut exploded while police were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) --
A house in Connecticut has exploded while police and a SWAT team were outside, responding to a report of a barricaded person.

The explosion happened Wednesday night in North Haven. Authorities say six responding officers suffered minor injuries.

Residents near the home reported on the police department's Facebook page that they heard the explosion and felt their own homes shake.

Video shows police rushing to the scene and a raging fire. Sounds of smaller explosions also were heard.

Police have not released any details about why they were there, but issued road closures and asked that people to avoid the area.

Firefighters worked to get the blaze under control more than an hour later.

State police say they are assisting with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

