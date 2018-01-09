64-year-old woman followed into her building and raped in the Bronx

Police are searching for the suspect who raped a woman in the Bronx.

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to an arrest in a rape in the Bronx.

The NYPD released images of a man they call a person of interest in the attack on a 64-year-old woman.

She was attacked Monday night inside her building in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section.

Police say the suspect followed her into the building then pushed her inside her apartment, where he raped her.

The person of interest is described as a black male, 6'1" to 6'3", medium complexion, with mustache.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

