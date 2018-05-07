Video: California 7-Eleven customer's rant against immigrants escalates into violent attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A 7-Eleven customer's rant escalated into a violent attack, and the victim's family is now worried, saying they haven't heard from him nearly a week later.

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
A 7-Eleven customer's rant escalated into a violent attack on a man, and the victim's family is now worried, saying they haven't heard from him in nearly a week.

An irate customer at the downtown Los Angeles store along 7th Street on May 1 was yelling at a clerk, prompting Myra Olvera to press record.

She said the clerk told the customer to wait until there was no line, and then she could heat up her food.

"She just goes off on the cashier, telling her you're ugly, fat, hopefully you get deported," Olvera recalled.

Olvera said another customer near the door said, "Have some respect." That's when the woman launched into a swear-word-laden rant directed at him.

Olvera and other customers stayed back near the register and did not intervene.

"I was afraid because we don't know, at this point, if they were going to pull out a gun or a weapon and try to shoot or, you know, stab someone," Olvera said.

The woman began shouting at the man to go back to Mexico.

"That's why ya'll mother (expletive) family gets deported right mother (expletive) now! I'm glad Donald Trump is president!" the woman is heard yelling.

The verbal assault then escalated into a physical fight.

Olvera said this all happened after the May Day March. She wondered if that contributed to the woman's rant against immigrants.

"I documented it, since I was not able to help out anyone in 7-Eleven at that moment," Olvera said. "I'm like, OK, maybe this could help out."

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Frankie Martinez. His sister told Eyewitness News that her brother suffers from anxiety, and although he has a cellphone, nobody has been able to reach him since the incident.

The concerned family said that they plan on filing a missing person's report on Monday.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismcaught on camera7-Elevenmissing personCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver arrested for DWI in Mamaroneck restaurant crash
Boy awakens after parents agree to donate organs
Woman followed home from subway in attempted rape
Search for killer of Temple University student
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Show More
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Detective dragged by stolen car getting out of rehab
UWS subway closures for renovations begin
Lava destroys dozens of Hawaiian homes
More News