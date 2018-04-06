7 On Your Side Cleans up a Dry Cleaning Mess of Missing Clothes

Anthony Sociedad was recently promoted to nurse manager at one of New York largest hospitals and needed to update his entire wardrobe.
"As a nurse you just wear scrubs .so i didnt really have any professional clothing!" he said in his apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
He needed business casual , but waited until Black Friday to hit up sales at J Crew and Zara to find some bargains. He splurged on 5 new pairs of slacks, 6 dress shirts and 6 sweaters for his new job.
After the Holidays, he used a new app called "Cleanly" his neighbor recommended to dry clean his new duds.
This is the last time Anthony saw his brand new wardrobe. He has security video of January 1st, the day his drycleaning was picked up in his lobby by a "Cleanly"
"it literally is the Uber of dry cleaning" says Anthony, as he showed 7 ON YOUR SIDE' S, Nina Pineda the surveillance video. "I got an email saying my cleaning was picked up, it's so convenient"
Cleanly's app allows customers to click their way to clean clothes, navigating pick up and drop off with a few taps.
But a few days after security video shows his bag was picked up--Anthony noticed it was back-- unclean!.
Anthony says he called the company, got no response, then emailed and was instructed to put in a new order.
He then began working with 2 different customer service reps who tried to locate his drycleaning.
Anthony admits making the mistake of affirming an order was his without noticing the company had attached a link to photos of another person's drycleaning at the bottom.
He got someone's else's ordered delivered but still hasn't been able to get his own clothes back.
"I was frustrated. i was really frustrated because i just bought all these new clothes..my New Year's and Christmas outfits I literally wore once!" said an exasperated Anthony, laying out all his receipts for the new outfits.
After months passed with no resolution..Anthony reached out to us. "My next stop was going to be small claims court, but then I thought, Nina will help me!"
Within a day, 7 ON YOUR SIDE, got a refund directly from Cleanly's Co-Founder and CEO. The company was responsive, professional and quick to act in the hopes this customer would come back to their service.
"He reimbursed me with more than i was seeking i really appreciate him and his leadership and hope that trickles down to his customer service team i'm really happy!" Anthony said after getting back $1000.00 reimbursement from Cleanly"
Now he's going shopping to replace his missing clothes!
Cleanly's full statement below:
Cleanly's vision is to create happiness by giving people clean clothes and more free time. Every step of our operations and supply chain is built with that vision in mind, and if something in the process is broken or does not live up to that, we review and refine.
Mistakes happen, and while Cleanly has invested a lot of technology into streamlining logistics, human error can always creep in. In this particular case, there were several such human errors, on both sides, that contributed to the substandard experience. We sincerely apologize to this customer and are pleased he has accepted our full refund of $1000, which was in line with our reimbursement policy of 10x cost of cleaning - an industry leading policy that is recommended by the International Fabricaire Institute.
On our end we have conducted a top to bottom review of process and will continue to get better as we grow. Our customer's time, happiness, and garments are paramount.
-Tom
Tom Harari
Co-Founder & CEO
Cleanly (cleanly.com)
By Nina Pineda
