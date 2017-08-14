7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Doorstep demolition as garbage truck causes catastrophe then bolts

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda steps to the plate for a New Jersey couple whose front stoop was smashed by a truck

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey homeowners were stuck and steaming. They had surveillance video showing a garbage truck apparently hitting their front steps, but for months they both say they haven't gotten it repaired.

It was last fall when Amelia and Nelson Caban woke up to find their Jersey City stoop smashed, the concrete crumbled and wrought iron rails bent.

"It is really a shame that they did that, and the fact they just drove off and didn't inform us," said Amelia.
But who and what did the damage to Amelia and Nelson Caban's property didn't remain a mystery for long. The tale is in the tape, surveillance tape captured via the neighbors' security cameras.

The truck is picking up waste from the grocery store next door. Then the truck backed up onto the sidewalk. Amelia says it hit the stoop. Then you can see it driving off and coming back to the front of the house.

"But they never let anyone know. No note, no message, no nothing," said Ameila.

In the video you can see someone walk over to the stoop and taking a look before taking off, but the cameras caught it all.

The Cabans got 2 estimates a few days after the incident. It would take more than $4,000 to repair the limestone, replace bricks, and install a new railing. They gave the estimates to the waste management company.
But the railing has remained unrepaired since last October.

"So these were presented to the company, they've seen the video, what is the problem," said Amelia.

Next, we contacted Interstate Waste Services, which said the contractor it hired dropped the ball. But IWS said it wasn't sure if it was their truck that caused the damage.

But days after our calls, Interstate hired a new contractor to finally fix the Cabans' stoop.

"Thank you, you are fantastic, you really get it done," said a grateful Amelia.

SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!


Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips on where to get the best deals on school supplies
7 On Your Side: Bronx street starts collapsing
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
7 On Your Side: What to buy and what not to buy in August.
More 7 On Your Side
Top Stories
Protesters gather as President Trump returns to NYC
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
5-year-old boy slashed inside mosque: 'I didn't cry'
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Brooklyn soldier among 2 killed in artillery 'mishap' in Iraq
Show More
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Shootout erupts at NYC gas station during robbery
Video released of man wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video