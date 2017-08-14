JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --New Jersey homeowners were stuck and steaming. They had surveillance video showing a garbage truck apparently hitting their front steps, but for months they both say they haven't gotten it repaired.
It was last fall when Amelia and Nelson Caban woke up to find their Jersey City stoop smashed, the concrete crumbled and wrought iron rails bent.
"It is really a shame that they did that, and the fact they just drove off and didn't inform us," said Amelia.
But who and what did the damage to Amelia and Nelson Caban's property didn't remain a mystery for long. The tale is in the tape, surveillance tape captured via the neighbors' security cameras.
The truck is picking up waste from the grocery store next door. Then the truck backed up onto the sidewalk. Amelia says it hit the stoop. Then you can see it driving off and coming back to the front of the house.
"But they never let anyone know. No note, no message, no nothing," said Ameila.
In the video you can see someone walk over to the stoop and taking a look before taking off, but the cameras caught it all.
The Cabans got 2 estimates a few days after the incident. It would take more than $4,000 to repair the limestone, replace bricks, and install a new railing. They gave the estimates to the waste management company.
But the railing has remained unrepaired since last October.
"So these were presented to the company, they've seen the video, what is the problem," said Amelia.
Next, we contacted Interstate Waste Services, which said the contractor it hired dropped the ball. But IWS said it wasn't sure if it was their truck that caused the damage.
But days after our calls, Interstate hired a new contractor to finally fix the Cabans' stoop.
"Thank you, you are fantastic, you really get it done," said a grateful Amelia.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.