Bricks fell from the facade of a 20-story building in Manhattan Friday afternoon, crashing through scaffolding and injuring a man on the sidewalk.The incident happened on First Avenue and East 57th Street on the Upper East Side around 3:30 p.m.The FDNY said the victim, a 72-year-old man, was struck in the shoulder and foot. He suffered only minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.Construction is being done on an outdoor terrace area on the 15th to 18th floors, but it is unclear if that's where the bricks fell from.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings are on the scene. They determined there was facade work taking place, and a section brick veneer dislodged and fell onto the sidewalk shed.