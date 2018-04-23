8-year-old fatally struck by minivan in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
An 8-year-old child was fatally struck by a minivan in the Bronx on Monday evening.

The incident happened in the 700 block of East 215th Street just after 6 p.m.

Officials say a family friend was backing up the vehicle when the child was struck.

The child was being driven by the woman, but it is unclear how or why the child got out of the car.

Police are investigating the incident and it is not yet clear if any charges will be filed. The driver is cooperating with authorities.
This is a developing story. Stay with abc7ny for updates.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killedcar accidentWilliamsbridgeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 dead after van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family sues NYC, NYPD over fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Show More
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
Boy riding bike with dad fatally hit by suspected drunk driver
Victim's family speaks in 'MAGA' hat in subway assault
Norovirus outbreak sickens 100 students at CT college
More News