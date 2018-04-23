8-year-old fatally struck by minivan in the Bronx

An 8-year-old child was fatally struck by a minivan in the Bronx on Monday evening.The incident happened in the 700 block of East 215th Street just after 6 p.m.Officials say a family friend was backing up the vehicle when the child was struck.The child was being driven by the woman, but it is unclear how or why the child got out of the car.Police are investigating the incident and it is not yet clear if any charges will be filed. The driver is cooperating with authorities.----------