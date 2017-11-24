8-year-old hurt when car crashes while child is steering it

(Shutterstock)

WHITEHALL, New York --
Authorities say an 8-year-old child is hospitalized with serious injuries after a car crashed as the child steered the vehicle while sitting on a New York man's lap.

State police say 36-year-old Brett Reynolds, of Whitehall, took his mother's car late Tuesday and allowed the child to steer while Reynolds worked the pedals.

Troopers say the child suffered a fractured arm and rib, a punctured lung and head injuries when the car hit an embankment and then a tree.

Police say Reynolds left the child crying outside of a home before fleeing the scene. Troopers aren't releasing the child's relationship to Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested the next day at a hospital where he was being treated.

He's being held in jail without bail. Prosecutors don't know if he has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 men, teen found in car of woman killed in carjacking
Who could Mets and Yankees target this Black Friday?
Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday bargains
7 On Your Side: Top tips for surviving Black Friday
2-year-old boy dead, mother critically injured in house fire
At least 200 dead in blast, shooting at mosque in Egypt
Man fatally shot inside Brooklyn check cashing store
Man arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
Show More
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Suspect arrested after state trooper and father of 3 killed on Thanksgiving
Mom, 2 sons facing burglary and assault charges
Oscar Pistorius' sentence more than doubled for killing girlfriend
Police: Hunter accidentally shoots woman walking dogs in NY field
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos