80-year-old woman knocked down, robbed in Chelsea home invasion

Police are searching for a suspect after an 80-year-old woman was the victim of a terrifying home invasion in Chelsea Thursday.Investigators say the woman was followed to her 10th-floor apartment on West 28th Street at about 3 p.m.When she opened the door, the man pushed his way into her apartment, knocked her to the ground, ransacked the apartment and stole her cash.Medics came to the apartment, but the victim refused to be taken to the hospital.On Thursday night police were dusting for fingerprints at the building, Penn South, as crime scene technicians scoured the place for evidence.The home invasion was all anyone could talk about."It's pretty scary," said one resident. "We get complacent, I know I do. I run over to my neighbor and leave my door unlocked."There are cameras in the building and residents say security is good. But they also all know to be careful."I will not go in the elevator no matter what time of day or night if I don't know the person," a resident said. "I'll go in the back and wait until they went up in the elevator and then I'll go."