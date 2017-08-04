Suspect sought in sexual assault of 83-year-old woman in New Jersey church parking lot

Englewood police released surveillance images of the attack.

Eyewitness News
ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the parking lot of a New Jersey church.

Police say the incident happened on July 28 at the Korean Community Church on Tenafly Road. The victim was followed through the St.Cecilia's Church lot on West Demarest Avenue.

An 83-year-old woman from Dumont was walking through the parking lot at about 5:30 a.m. when the attacker grabbed and tackled her to the ground in a doorway, police say.

He stopped the attack and calmly walked away when the victim was able to wave down a passing vehicle, according to police.



The woman received minor injuries.

Englewood police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30's, approximately 5'6" in height, wearing some type of backpack, drawstring backpack or shoulder strap backpack, light-colored pants and dark shoes with light-colored soles.

Investigators are recovering video from different sources in the neighborhood.

The incident appears to be a random attack, police say. Both uniformed and plainclothes patrols have been stepped up in the area.

The Bergenfield-Englewood-Teaneck-Hackensack Crime Stoppers group is offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for any information significantly aiding the police investigation.

Citizens can leave a tip on the website at http://www.bergencrimestoppers.org or call 844-466-6789. City Detectives can also be contacted directly at 201-568-4875.
