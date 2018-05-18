UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --The 87-year-old man attacked in Sunday's ATM robbery has died from his injuries.
The violent incident happened inside a well-lit ATM vestibule on the Upper West Side Sunday.
Matthew Lee, 50, was taken away in handcuffs early Thursday and charged with robbery and assault.
Despite video evidence, the suspect claims he doesn't remember the attack.
WANTED: Male, Black, 45-50 yr old, wearing blue cap with headphones for assaulting an 87 yr old male victim inside Citibank at 2650 Broadway on Sunday May 13th at approx. 4:50pm. Please help us ID him. Call 24 Pct's Detective Squad at (212) 678-1863 with any information. pic.twitter.com/KXmpqioBfC— NYPD 24th Precinct (@NYPD24Pct) May 15, 2018
As he was led away, he claimed he has amnesia and suffers from "bad spirits."
It happened Sunday afternoon inside the locked Citibank ATM lobby at the busy intersection of West 96th and Broadway. The suspect reportedly stole $300.
Kim was a professor at Lehman College and well-known in the neighborhood.
