87-year-old ATM robbery victim dies days after attack on Upper West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened on the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The 87-year-old man attacked in Sunday's ATM robbery has died from his injuries.

The violent incident happened inside a well-lit ATM vestibule on the Upper West Side Sunday.
Matthew Lee, 50, was taken away in handcuffs early Thursday and charged with robbery and assault.

Despite video evidence, the suspect claims he doesn't remember the attack.


As he was led away, he claimed he has amnesia and suffers from "bad spirits."


It happened Sunday afternoon inside the locked Citibank ATM lobby at the busy intersection of West 96th and Broadway. The suspect reportedly stole $300.

Kim was a professor at Lehman College and well-known in the neighborhood.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingelder abuseelderlyUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Suspect in attack on 87-year-old man blames 'bad spirits'
Top Stories
Search for answers after deadly NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
Partial building collapse in Brooklyn causes evacuations
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Man faces backlash after racially-charged rant goes viral
Trump offers North Korea denuclearization protection
Frantic parents rush to Paramus school after NJ bus crash
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
Show More
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Gymnastics coach accused of sexually abusing kids under 13
PD: Safety officer offered help to, assaulted women leaving bar
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
More News