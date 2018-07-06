89-year-old woman with memory loss sexually assaulted in Nanuet

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the search for a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Rockland County.

NANUET, Rockland County (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in Rockland County.

The incident happened in Nanuet, as the 89-year-old victim was walking near College Road and 1st Street.

Authorities say they have little information about what happened because the victim is experiencing the early stages of memory loss.

The crime was initially called an assault, but after a medical examination, the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau is now classifying this case as a sexual assault.

The department is using an abundance of resources from the law enforcement community to assist in this investigation.

Anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area of College Avenue and 1st Street, including Normandy Village, between 5 p.m. on July 3 and 5 a.m. on July 4 is urged to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5800 or (845) 639-5840.

An anonymous tip can also be sent to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultelderlyelderly womansexual assaultNanuetRockland County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News