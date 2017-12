A 9-year-old boy managed to stop a would-be truck thief on Christmas morning - at least for a while.Police in Indiana say that when suspect Ollie Dunn got into a Dodge Ram he was trying to steal, the boy confronted him with a pellet gun.At first, Dunn remained at the scene, but police say he then stole another car and drove off. He eventually lost control in the snow and crashed, and was arrested.