ABC Television has fired celebrity chef Mario Batali from "The Chew" amid allegations of sexual misconduct.The allegations surfaced in an online report earlier this week, and Batali was immediately removed from the show while ABC investigated. But the network took swift action, issuing this statement on Friday:Batali also stepped away from his restaurant business after the news broke earlier this week.The allegations came from four women who said Batali engaged in sexual misconduct dating back to the 1990s. The accusations include groping and inappropriate touching. At least three of the women have worked for Batali in some capacity.Batali also issued this statement when the report first came out: Variety reports the Food Network has also put on hold plans to relaunch the series, "Molto Mario."----------