ABOUT ABC7 NEW YORK

About WABC-TV



How to reach the newsroom, and various departments at WABC:

WABC-TV Main Station Number: 917-260-7000
Mailing Address:
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023

Have a Story Idea?
Call The News Desk:
917-260-7700
Click here to send photos and videos to Eyewitness News
Please include your name and phone number.

Advertisers:
About Advertising on ABC7 and abc7NY
-*-
Jobs at WABC-TV

WABC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Any organization providing employment information or referrals may ask to receive our postings.
For more information, write to us at: WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023, or email us at wabcjobs@abc.com.
2018 EEO Report

-*-
Children's Programming:
WABC's quarterly Children's Television Programming Reports (FCC 398) are available in the Station's online public file on the FCC website

-*-
Internships with WABC-TV
About Internships With Us

View WABC-TV Public Inspection Files at FCC.gov

Contact Our News Units:
7 On Your Side
Email 7 On Your Side
917-260-7697

The Investigators
1-877-TIP-NEWS (1-877-847-6397)
Email the Investigators

"Here and Now"
Email the Here and Now team

"Tiempo"
Contact: Ileana Riveros at 917-260-7652
or email the Tiempo team

"Viewpoint"
Email the Viewpoint Team

ABC7 Regional Coverage
New York: 917-260-7700
New Jersey: 201-372-8090

Eyewitness News and abc7ny:
Please email Eyewitness News using the form that is at the top of this page with any press releases, requests for coverage, etc.
To email abc7NY, Click here to pop up a mailto form addressed to abc7NY at abc.com

Community Events and Scheduling Eyewitness News Talent
Contact Saundra Thomas
917-260-7126
Email the Community Affairs Department

Contests and Promotions on WABC and abc7NY
Have a question about a contest or promotion on our site?
Contact us at:
WABC TV Promotions
Report a Typo
