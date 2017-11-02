Actress Ellen Barkin interrupts burglar at Manhattan home

The 63-year-old actress heard a noise in the upstairs of the residence on West 12th Street in Greenwich Village around 6:45 a.m. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Actress Ellen Barkin apparently interrupted a burglar who broke into her Manhattan home early Wednesday.

Authorities say the 63-year-old actress heard a noise in the upstairs of the residence on West 12th Street in Greenwich Village around 6:45 a.m.

She reportedly went upstairs and saw the suspect at the balcony door.

Police say she grabbed at the door to close it, and the suspect jumped onto the fire escape and fled the scene.

Barkin was not injured.

Authorities say it does not appear the suspect got away with anything. A bag containing jewelry, possibly intended to be taken, was left behind.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a backpack and gloves.
