An aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio is suspended after she was arrested over the weekend.Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Jamaica Saturday night and say they found a suspicious car double parked at 177th and 106th streets.Police found the aide, Reagan Stevens, 42, and two men inside the car.Police arrested all three of them on charges of criminal possession of a weapon.Stevens works in the mayor's Office of Criminal Justice, which released a statement following her arrest."The employee has been suspended immediately without pay pending investigation. We take these allegations very seriously."----------