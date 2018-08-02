ACTIVE SHOOTER

All clear after active shooter report at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WABC) --
Armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto a sprawling Air Force base in Ohio amid reports of an active shooter, but base officials later said there was never a real world shooter.


Reports of the active shooter also began with a tweet from the base telling workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place.


Video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building.

WHIO-TV reported that an all-clear was given to base personnel shortly before 3:00 p.m., advising the threat has passed.



The call came during a training exercise that included an active shooter scenario in another area of the base at least a half-mile away, said Daryl Mayer, a base spokesman.

So far, it's not clear why the 911 call was made from inside the base or whether it was prompted by the training exercise, he said.

Security team members involved in the training don't fire blanks and use guns that clearly aren't real, Mayer said.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio's largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

The base's commander, Col. Thomas Sherman, said security forces stopped their training exercise and responded to the hospital after the 911 call. After security searched the hospital, which had been on lockdown, they determined there had been no active shooter.

"I wouldn't say anything went wrong in this case," Sherman said, adding that there will be an investigation into the entire response.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

The base was the site where the Dayton Peace Accords were finalized in 1995, an international peace agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterair forceOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACTIVE SHOOTER
Nassau libraries to use panic button app for emergencies
Panic button app coming to Suffolk County schools
Suspect found dead after Florida apartment complex standoff
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
More active shooter
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News