All clear given after suspicious packages found at Trump Tower

(NYPD photo)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
An all-clear has been given after 'suspicious' devices were found at Trump Tower.

Police say the electronics that were found did not contain explosives and had no chemical residue.


Fifth Avenue from 57th to 56th Street were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as officials investigated.

The President and First Lady are currently in Bedminster, New Jersey.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packageMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News