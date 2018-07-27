All clear given after suspicious packages found at Trump Tower

Multiple suspicious packages found inside Trump Tower. NYPD Emergency Service unit on-scene. 5th Avenue from 57th to 56th street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/vHX5XdEuTm — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 27, 2018

An all-clear has been given after 'suspicious' devices were found at Trump Tower.Police say the electronics that were found did not contain explosives and had no chemical residue.Fifth Avenue from 57th to 56th Street were closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as officials investigated.The President and First Lady are currently in Bedminster, New Jersey.----------