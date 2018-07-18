A man accused of driving drunk and nearly killing a Nassau County police officer went before a judge to face new charges Wednesday.Keith Dillon got behind the wheel on New Years Eve with a blood alcohol level of .27, more than three times the legal limit, according to authorities.Officer Will Gomes was patrolling for drunk drivers when police say Dillon plowed head-on into the his patrol car at 70 miles per hour after crossing into oncoming traffic on Glen Cove Road.It took firefighters 40 minutes to cut Gomes out of his car. He suffered permanent injuries and walks with a cane."Sure, he was out, having a good time, but there's no excuse for drinking and driving," Gomes said outside of court. "So unfortunately, I have to deal with my injuries for the rest of my life. Hopefully, it will be a message for everybody else that goes out. Having a good time is fine, but putting someone else's life in danger is not a good thing."Dillon admitted to drinking wine and scotch at a Bayville nightclub before he attempted to drive home.His attorney says that he is remorseful for what he did to the officer.Dillon currently faces DWI and assault charges.----------