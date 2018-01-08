Alleged gang members live streaming rap session arrested in Brooklyn

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
A group of alleged gang members live streaming a rap session were arrested after police saw them with a gun on social media.

Authorities say detectives learned the suspects were rapping in a room at the Tillary Hotel in Downtown Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

NYPD officers went in and reportedly found 44 people in one hotel room.

Everyone was arrested, and five people who were allegedly spotted holding the gun on the social media stream were charged with possession of a firearm.

Police say one of them threw a gun out the window.

Officials say 36 others in the room received summonses, while three were arrested on outstanding parole warrants.

While they were streaming a rap session, law enforcement described many of them as reputed gang members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ganggang activitymusicrap musicgunsNew York CityBrooklynDowntown Brooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News