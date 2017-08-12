Authorities capture alleged New Jersey gang member, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives

Walter Yovany Gomez (FBI)

Eyewitness News
PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
The FBI confirms that Walter Yovany Gomez, one of its 10 Most Wanted fugitives, has been captured in Virginia.

He was wanted in connection with a brutal murder that was allegedly part of an MS-13 initiation.

Gomez is a notorious alleged gang member who was indicted four years ago.

He was arrested without incident. The FBI is crediting public assistance.

Authorities say Gomez and another man murdered a fellow gang member, Julio Matute, inside a home in 2011.

Gomez and the co-conspirator allegedly struck Matute in the head with a baseball bat, sliced his throat, and stabbed him in the back 17 times with a screwdriver, apparently because Matute was suspected of socializing with a rival gang.

The co-conspirator was subsequently apprehended, charged and found guilty for the Matute homicide.

"The apprehension of Walter Yovany Gomez is a prime example of the close coordination between the public and law enforcement," said FBI spokesman Michael Whitaker. "Gomez will now stand trial for his alleged involvement for a brutal murder, which took a young man from his family."

Gomez is being held in Virginia, awaiting extradition to New Jersey where he was indicted.
