  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Alleged road rage incident causes SUV to smash into house, trapping elderly resident in Ridgefield Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

By
RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Workers tried to patch up the hole in the house on Brewster Ave. Wednesday night, but it was a pretty big hole.

"We were sitting over here and I hear a big bang," said Carmen Roman, a witness.

"Two cars zooming really fast, flooring it, and we hear a really loud crash," said Ibrahim Omar, a witness. "We walk outside and I see one car stuck inside the porch of the house on fire."

It was on fire. What started, according to police as a road rage incident after an accident on nearby Route 46 had wound up on Brewster Ave.

The white Mercedes SUV lost control and slammed into the house, trapping the elderly woman who lived there inside. Roman was trying to get her out.

"The guy was telling me to leave the porch because the car was going to explode. I was like, 'I don't care, I got to get Miss McClacken out of here. So then he helped me break everything there so we could pull Miss McClacken out,'" Roman said.

She did, as the woman who was trapped inside could be seen being treated later by medics.

But in the meantime, witnesses and the police say, the driver of the SUV was leaving the scene in another car.

"They took off really fast, everyone told them to stop but they took off," Omar said.

Neighbors were just getting home from work.

"There was a van in my fence as well, so apparently these guys were chasing each other or something like that, that's what the officers said," said Rasheed Lawrence, a neighbor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car into buildingcar firehouse fireelderly womanRidgefield ParkBergen County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Car slams into house, starts fire; Elderly homeowner rescued
Top Stories
Brooklyn man shot during apparent robbery at L train
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park, search continues for more
Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, Long Island
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
Dog stolen from front yard in Queens reunited with family, suspect arrested
Anti-Trump Halloween display riles up neighborhood
Arrest made in murder case of Columbia University grad
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on one airline
Show More
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Mayor de Blasio creates commission to address city monuments
Walgreens to stock life-saving Narcan drug at all pharmacies
Car slams into house, starts fire; Elderly homeowner rescued
Legoland moves forward despite continued opposition
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
WATCH: NJ State Trooper steps in to save choking man
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
More Video