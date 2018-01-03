Amber Alert issued for Texas sisters after mother found dead

ROUND ROCK, Texas --
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters from Texas who disappeared after their mother was found dead in their home.

Police believe the girls could be with the mother's roommate, who is now being called a person of interest in the investigation.

Tonya Bates was found dead Sunday in her home in Round Rock, Texas, which is near Austin. Bates' neighbors said police had been to the home before, for a domestic disturbance.

Investigators said they believe 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith were taken by Bates' roommate, 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles.

Lilianais is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a stud on the right side of her nose. Luluvioletta is described as a white female, 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Miles, who they believe may be connected to Bates' death. He is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with TX license plate: JGH9845.

Miles was last seen in Round Rock on Saturday and may be heading to Louisiana, police said. His last known location was somewhere in northern New Mexico or southern Colorado.

Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing childrenamber alertbody founddeath investigation
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm headed our way
Teen facing charges after man killed on way to pick up daughter
Police officer turns in his brother for deadly hit-and-run
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Soldier from New Jersey killed in combat in Afghanistan
NYPD: Officer waved gun, assaulted driver in road rage
Dozens of vehicles involved in deadly chain-reaction pile-up
New York area braces for blast from winter storm
Show More
Major winter storm to make its way up the East Coast
7 hurt after fire tears through Brooklyn buildings
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots up to $858M
Trump boasts of having bigger 'nuclear button' than North Korea's
Slow going for LIRR riders due to rail damage in East River tunnel
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
PHOTOS: New Year's Eve in Times Square
PHOTOS: Devastating Bronx fire kills at least 12
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
More Photos