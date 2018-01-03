A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for two sisters from Texas who disappeared after their mother was found dead in their home.Police believe the girls could be with the mother's roommate, who is now being called a person of interest in the investigation.Tonya Bates was found dead Sunday in her home in Round Rock, Texas, which is near Austin. Bates' neighbors said police had been to the home before, for a domestic disturbance.Investigators said they believe 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret and 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith were taken by Bates' roommate, 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles.Lilianais is described as a white female, 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a stud on the right side of her nose. Luluvioletta is described as a white female, 4-foot-5 and 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Police are looking for Miles, who they believe may be connected to Bates' death. He is believed to be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with TX license plate: JGH9845.Miles was last seen in Round Rock on Saturday and may be heading to Louisiana, police said. His last known location was somewhere in northern New Mexico or southern Colorado.Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5516.