Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death

Watch the full statement from Tim Piazza's father following the announcement of new charges in the case.

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania --
Another 12 students have been charged in the hazing death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza.

In addition, five of the 14 students previously charged are facing more counts. Their names are listed below.
Fraternity pledge's tragic final moments
Eighteen students and a former fraternity at the school are all facing charges in connection with the death of sophomore Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, who fell face-first down a basement stairway Feb. 2.


Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said during a news conference on Monday that investigators recovered new video from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house.

The D.A. said that video was deleted while police were at the house, but was recovered by the FBI.

That footage is in addition to security camera video that had been previously recovered by authorities from the extensive surveillance system in the house.

7 Penn State students disciplined. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 8, 2017.


The 19-year-old Piazza, from Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured back in February. Piazza died of a fractured skull and other injuries two days after drinking a dangerous amount of alcohol at a pledge ceremony and falling down basement stairs.

Investigators say the video shows Piazza does not obtain his own alcohol at any point. In fact, authorities say, every drink consumed was provided to him by a fraternity brother.

Tim Piazza was furnished with at least 18 drinks in 1 hour and 22 minutes, Parks Miller's office said.

The fraternity has since been closed.
Prosecutors refile some charges in Penn State frat death. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 27, 2017.

The following 12 students were charged by authorities after review of the basement video:


1. Joshua Kurczewski

Involuntary Manslaughter, 18 Pa.C.S. 2504 (1 count)
Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2702(a)(1) (1 count)
Simple Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2701(a)(1) (1 count)
Reckless Endangering Another Person, 18 Pa.C.S. 2705 (1 count)
Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (10 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (8 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (8 counts)

2. Ryan Burke
Involuntary Manslaughter, 18 Pa.C.S. 2504 (1 count)
Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2702(a)(1) (1 count)
Simple Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2701(a)(1) (1 count)
Reckless Endangering Another Person, 18 Pa.C.S. 2705 (1 count)
Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (4 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (4 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (4 counts)

3. Jonathan Kanzler
Involuntary Manslaughter, 18 Pa.C.S. 2504 (1 count)
Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2702(a)(1) (1 count)
Simple Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2701(a)(1) (1 count)
Reckless Endangering Another Person, 18 Pa.C.S. 2705 (1 count)
Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (2 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (2 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (2 counts)
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, 18 Pa.C.S. 6308 (1 count)

4. Bohan Song
Involuntary Manslaughter, 18 Pa.C.S. 2504 (1 count)
Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2702(a)(1) (1 count)
Simple Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2701(a)(1) (1 count)
Reckless Endangering Another Person, 18 Pa.C.S. 2705 (1 count)
Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (3 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (3 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (3 counts)
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, 18 Pa.C.S. 6308 (1 count)

5. Aiden O'Brien
Involuntary Manslaughter, 18 Pa.C.S. 2504 (1 count)
Aggravated Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2702(a)(1) (1 count)
Simple Assault, 18 Pa.C.S. 2701(a)(1) (1 count)
Reckless Endangering Another Person, 18 Pa.C.S. 2705 (1 count)
Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (1 count)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (1 count)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (1 count)
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, 18 Pa.C.S. 6308 (1 count)

6. Joseph Ems

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (1 count)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (1 count)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (1 count)

7. Brian Gelb

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (6 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (5 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (5 counts)

8. Patrick Jackson

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (2 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (2 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (2 counts)

9. Reggie Goeke

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (1 count)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (1 count)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (1 count)

10. Mike Fernandez

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (2 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (2 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (2 counts)

11. Donald Prior

Hazing, 23 P.S. 5353 (4 counts)
Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (3 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (3 counts)

12. Braxton Becker

Tampering with Evidence, 18 Pa.C.S. 4910 (1 count)
Obstructing Administration of Law, 18 Pa.C.S. 5101 (1 count)
Hindering Apprehension, 18 Pa.C.S. 5105(3) (1 count)

In addition to these newly charged defendants, the following previously charged Beta brothers now face additional criminal charges based on their actions on basement video:

1. Luke Visser

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (11 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (11 counts)

2. Gary Dibilio

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (5 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (5 counts)

3. Nick Kubera

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (2 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (2 counts)

4. Michael Bonatucci

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (2 counts)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (2 counts)

5. Parker Yochim

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, 18 Pa.C.S. 6310.1 (1 count)
Unlawful Acts Relative to Liquor, 47 P.S. 4-493 (1 count)
Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, 18 Pa.C.S. 6308 (1 count)

