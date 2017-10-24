Another Weinstein Accuser

Yet another woman is accusing beleaguered movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.Mimi Haleyi claims Weinstein attacked her during a meeting in his SOHO, New York apartment in 2006.Haleyi says Weinstein forced himself on her and committed a non-consensual sex act, even though she repeatedly said no'.She made the graphic accusation during a packed news conference in Midtown Manhattan today, alongside attorney Gloria Allred.Allred called the alleged assault a "new low" in the Harvey Weinstein saga.Hakeyi also detailed at least one other uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein in a hotel room in France during the Cannes Film Festival. She alleges Weinstein repeatedly pushed her to give him a massage, she repeatedly said no and finally left the room in tears.Dozens of women have come forward in the last three weeks to accuse the once powerful producer of sexual harassment or sexual assault. And he's been forced out of the company he started.The New York Attorney General, just yesterday, announced an inquiry into the Weinstein Company...looking for evidence of broad gender discrimination or civil rights violations.Neither Allred nor Haleyi would say whether they plan to sue Weinstein.