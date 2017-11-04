Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday

Anthony Weiner will report to federal prison Monday (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner has to report to federal prison on Monday.

The 53-year-old was sentenced to 21 to 27 months in prison for sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner will serve his time at the Federal Medical Center, Devens, in Massachusetts.

The facility houses more than 1,100 male inmates who require medical or mental health care. It offers sex offender treatment.

The sentencing in September completed the sordid downfall of the New York Democrat, whose penchant for exchanging lewd messages and photos with young women online destroyed his career in Congress in 2011, doomed his bid for mayor of New York in 2013, wrecked his marriage to Hillary Clinton's closest aide, Huma Abedin, and became entangled in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Admitting "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," Weiner pleaded guilty in May to transferring obscene material to a minor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, for illicit contact with a North Carolina teenager.

He sought to be spared from prison, tearfully telling Judge Denise Cote that he was "a very sick man for a very long time." Weiner, weeping as he read from a written statement on a page he held in front of him, called his crime his "rock bottom."

Prosecutors said he sent her porn and got her to take her clothes off and touch herself on Skype. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Kramer urged Cote to give Weiner a significant prison sentence to end his "tragic cycle" of sexting.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
