Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman outside bodega

The NYPD identified the victim as 20-year-old Ebony Young.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified the woman who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega.

20-year-old Ebony Young was stabbed near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim and another woman got into a loud argument outside - so loud, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.

The female suspect fled eastbound on Broadway in a grey BMW driven by a man.

Young was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she later died.

It is unknown whether the two women knew each other, or what they were arguing about.

