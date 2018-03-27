The NYPD has identified the woman who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Brooklyn bodega.20-year-old Ebony Young was stabbed near the doorway of the deli on 1076 Broadway in Bushwick around 4 p.m. Monday.Police say the victim and another woman got into a loud argument outside - so loud, that one of the businesses across the street closed and locked its doors.The female suspect fled eastbound on Broadway in a grey BMW driven by a man.Young was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she later died.It is unknown whether the two women knew each other, or what they were arguing about.----------