Armed robber breaks into Queens building, threatens employees

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
An armed robber broke into a building in Queens and threatened employees before running off with $23,000.

The robbery happened Friday near 102 Avenue and Brisbin Street in Jamaica.

Police say after the man got into the building, he took out a gun and demanded workers show him where the money is kept.

Officers say the suspect then took the cash and cellphones of two employees before running off.

----------
