Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Target store in the Bronx

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after the manager of a Target store in Bronx was held up at gunpoint while counting cash Monday morning.

It happened at the location on 225th Street in the Riverdale section around 8:20 a.m.

Authorities say the manager was counting the money in the safe when two men forced their way into the manager's office.

They allegedly showed a gun, pushed the manager aside and took between $45,000 to $50,000.

The two suspects fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberytargetarmed robberyNew York CityRiverdaleBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom, 10-month-old boy fatally struck by truck, 3 siblings hurt
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, 12 from United Nations
Fallen FDNY firefighter mourned at wake as building demolished
Woman shot by police after wild spree identified
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Rick Santorum: Kids should learn CPR, not call for gun laws
64 dead in fire at Russian shopping mall
Show More
Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Porn star Stormy Daniels details alleged encounter with Trump
Suspects wanted in slashing at Bronx subway station
Beaten inmate sues Connecticut for keeping half of legal award
More News
Photos
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
More Photos