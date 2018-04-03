Police in Suffolk County are searching for the suspects behind an armed robbery at a pharmacy.It happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the CVS pharmacy on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station.The suspects tied up the employees and fled with prescription drugs and cash.There were no reports of shots fire or any injuries.Police chased after the suspects, who were in a 2016 Mercedes Benz, but they got away. They may have been tracked as far west as Queens.Investigators believe the same suspects may be behind a string of similar late-night/early morning pharmacy robberies in Queens.----------