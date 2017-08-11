The NYPD is searching for the suspect in a series of violent armed robberies targeting women in Brooklyn.The spree started last month in Sheepshead Bay, when the man attacked a 20-year-old woman, leaving her with facial fractures.Since then, police say he has robbed as many as four other women, with several of the incidents turning violent.In one case, he followed a 26-year-old woman walking home.When she noticed she was being followed she tried to run away, but the suspect chased her down, displayed a handgun and punched her in the face numerous times, police said.He took her bag containing her cell phone, electronics and personal papers.Police described the suspect as a black male, early 20s, 5'5" to 5'10" in height, slim build.He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with dark markings on the upper sleeve and shoulder area, sweatpants and black sneakers. He often covers his face with either a ski mask, bandanna, du-rag or towel.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).