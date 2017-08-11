Police search for suspect in series of armed robberies in Brooklyn

Police are looking for the suspect in a series of armed robberies in Brooklyn.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for the suspect in a series of violent armed robberies targeting women in Brooklyn.

The spree started last month in Sheepshead Bay, when the man attacked a 20-year-old woman, leaving her with facial fractures.

Since then, police say he has robbed as many as four other women, with several of the incidents turning violent.

In one case, he followed a 26-year-old woman walking home.

When she noticed she was being followed she tried to run away, but the suspect chased her down, displayed a handgun and punched her in the face numerous times, police said.

He took her bag containing her cell phone, electronics and personal papers.

Police described the suspect as a black male, early 20s, 5'5" to 5'10" in height, slim build.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with dark markings on the upper sleeve and shoulder area, sweatpants and black sneakers. He often covers his face with either a ski mask, bandanna, du-rag or towel.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
