Arraignment for alleged MS-13 gang members charged with trying to abduct teen on Long Island

Reporter Kristin Thorne has the latest on the 5 alleged MS-13 gang members being arraigned Wednesday.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Five young adults reputedly linked to MS-13 -- three gang members and two associates - are being arraigned Wednesday following their arrest on charges of plotting to kidnap and murder a teenager in Suffolk County.

The suspects are all between 17 to 20 years old, and four of them are Brentwood High School students.

Each are facing conspiracy and attempted abduction charges.

Authorities say the five planned to abduct a 16-year-old and kill him in Brentwood, in an attempt to elevate their standing in the street gang. The teen was believed to be a rival gang member, authorities said.

Their alleged plot was foiled by undercover Suffolk County Police detectives, who witnessed the attempt in Brentwood earlier this month. They stopped the would-be abduction and held the suspects at gunpoint.

Prosecutors revealed that in the van allegedly to be used for the kidnapping, they found knives, a bat, duct tape and a tarp.

Charged are:
- 18-year-old Jorge Bermudez Cedillos, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. He is a ninth grader.

- 17-year-old Lilliana Villanueva, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. She is a ninth grader.

- 18-year-old Oscar Fuentes, an unaccompanied minor from El Salvador. He is an 11th Grader.

- 18-year-old Vidal Contrera-Ortiz, in the country illegally and is originally from El Salvador. He is an 11th grader.

- 20-year-old Miguel Rivera, in the country illegally from El Salvador.

Prosecutors say Fuentes made written confessions that he planned to kill the teenager.

