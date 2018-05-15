Arrest in attempted rape of Inwood woman followed home from subway station

Surveillance video shows the suspect inside the subway elevator.

By
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the attempted rape of a woman followed home from an Upper Manhattan subway station.

The attack happened early Sunday May 6 at Broadway and 215th Street in Inwood, and there is clear surveillance video of suspect.

27-year-old Vondell White was arrested Monday night.

Police say the video shows White in the elevator at the A train station at 207th Street at about 5:20 a.m.

The suspect took off his shirt and exited at street level before police said he followed the 34-year-old victim to her apartment building.

She said the suspect came up to her from behind and stuck his hand under her skirt as she was trying to unlock the gate to get into her building. She said he placed his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming.

Eventually, the woman was able to fight him off and get in the building.

The door locked behind her and police say White made his way back to the subway.

White is now facing charges of attempted rape, sex abuse and forcible touching.

