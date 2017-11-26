Arrest made after 5 African-American churches vandalized in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has more on the churches that were vandalized in Morristown, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest after five predominately black churches were left with broken windows and damaged exterior signs in Morris County, New Jersey.

Zuri C. Towns, 45, was identified as the person allegedly responsible for these acts and was arrested by police detectives today.

Police say they were notified Saturday about the vandalism overnight at Church of God in Christ for All Saints; Bethel A.M.E. Church; Calvary Baptist Church; and Union Baptist Church, all in Morristown; and Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township.
The pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church says one of the churches captured surveillance video, and the footage was turned over to police.

Surveillance images show the moment the man walked up to Church of God in Christ for All Saints, pulled a rock from his pocket and threw it into a stained-glass window.



Bethel A.M.E. Pastor Sidney Williams said the news left some of his members shaken.

"Several of our members said they're not coming to church this morning because they're fearful for their lives," Williams said.

Each pastor said they had already stepped up security due to recent violence at churches around the country.

The pastors worked to clean up the damage before Sunday's service.

"We still preach forgiveness but we also have to preach safety and understanding," said Williams.

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "disgusted" by the vandalism spree.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
vandalismchurchMorristownMorris CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Reports of gunfire lead to evacuation of mall
Subway service disrupted when portion of wall falls onto track
Former 'Glee' star arrested on domestic battery charges
Survivors of Las Vegas massacre come together for dinner
VIDEO: Inmates brutally attack Rikers correction captain
Nick Lachey asks for help to find man who shot employee
Mother who killed disabled daughter commits suicide
Police: Man arrested after crashing into patrol cars during chase
Show More
Plane found to have 4 blown tires after landing at Newark
Conyers steps aside from House panel amid sexual harassment allegations
4-alarm fire tears through commercial building in Brooklyn
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Woman dies following fire that also killed her 2-year-old son
More News
Top Video
Millions heading home by air, rail and roads after long holiday weekend
Teens charged with murder after woman killed in carjacking
Man charged in fatal shooting inside check cashing store
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video