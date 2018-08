Arrest made in Brooklyn after 16-year-old shot in head dies

A 17-year-old is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn.Police say Justin Delapara shot Latrell Brown in the head after the two exchanged words Wednesday afternoon.It happened near Lewis Avenue and Macon Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 2 p.m.Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Delapara is now facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.----------