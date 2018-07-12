Arrest made in Brooklyn after 16-year-old shot in head dies

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 17-year-old is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy in Brooklyn.
Police say Justin Delapara shot Latrell Brown in the head after the two exchanged words Wednesday afternoon.
It happened near Lewis Avenue and Macon Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 2 p.m.
Brown was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
Delapara is now facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
