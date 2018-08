Police have made an arrest after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed and two other people were injured in Brooklyn.25-year-old Jayson Smith is charged with murder, gang assault, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.The incident was reported Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.Police say there was a dispute between multiple people before the stabbings.15-year-old Parlay Oller was stabbed in the abdomen and pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.The other two victims are in stable condition.----------