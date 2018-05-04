  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Arrest made in grisly murder of Long Island priest

Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
An arrest has been made in connection with a grisly murder of a priest on Long Island last November.

Nassau County Police say 47-year-old Andre Patton was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee and was extradited.

Patton is charged with murdering Deacon Patrick Logsdon at a group home in Roosevelt.

Logsdon was found with numerous stab wounds back on November 3rd of last year.

Patton will be arraigned on Saturday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderpriest diesRooseveltNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, baby reunite after 20-month-old allegedly abandoned by ex-boyfriend
Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out
Police: Serial burglar hitting up schools in Queens
Security robot joins team at LaGuardia Airport
Young mom fatally shot while driving - likely at random
Man hit with stun gun after attempting sex with car
President George HW Bush released from hospital
Doctors remove 132-pound tumor from woman's abdomen
Show More
Mets to designate former All-Star Matt Harvey for assignment
'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators believe sex assault suspect 'could strike again'
NYCHA residents, local leaders protest plan to raise rent
Now you can get tattooed at Saks Fifth Avenue
More News