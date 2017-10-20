  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island
HOME INVASION

Arrest made in Brooklyn home invasion as 91-year-old victim laid to rest

Police have made an arrest in a deadly Brooklyn home invasion.

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in a Brooklyn home invasion that left a 91-year-old man dead.

Officers have not identified the suspect, but they say he has been in custody since Thursday.

Meanwhile, funeral services were held Friday for Waldiman Thompson at the Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fort Greene

He died after being tied up along with his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant after several suspects targeted their home.

Photos: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

Police say the couple was inside their bedroom when the suspects burst in, put sheets over their heads and tied them up. They stole approximately $5,000 in cash and fled the scene, according to police.

Ethline was able to free herself and call 911, but her husband had a heart attack and died.

Police have also identified a second person of interest in the case.
