Arsenal of weapons uncovered during Florida child porn investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating child pornography allegations in Florida found a large arsenal of weapons, explosives and ammunition.

TAMPA, Fl. --
Sheriff's deputies conducting a child porn raid on a Florida home on Wednesday found an arsenal of guns and explosives and a homemade silencer, along with a note promising "bloody revenge."

Investigators found the weapons - including an AK-47 assault rifle, a 50-caliber pistol, a baseball bat with nails jutting out and 2,300 rounds of ammunition - in a locked closet in the Dunedin, Florida, home where 24-year-old Randall Drake lived with his parents, said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

During a news conference on Thursday night, Gaultieri said that even more "troubling" is that investigators found aerial images of two schools and a water treatment plant in nearby Tampa. There was also the note written by Drake that promised he'll have his "bloody revenge" and "the world will burn burn."

"I don't know what his plan was," Gaultieri said. "He had all kinds of books and all kinds of gun powder and if he had taken those devices put them in something else and put a bunch of nails and screws and other things, he could have caused some serious damage. Because it's the shrapnel that hurts and kills everybody."

The sheriff said he notified law enforcement and school officials in Hillsborough County, but so far investigators believe Drake was working alone.

His parents told authorities they didn't know what he kept in his locked closet, the sheriff said. Drake had no criminal history. He was fired in 2015 from Florida Firearm Academy in New Port Richey after he came to work with guns strapped to his thighs, officials said. He also was an Explorer with the Tampa Police Department when he was younger.

Drake's parents told deputies he was homeschooled.

Gualtieri compared Drake to Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in the way he seemed to be acting alone.

"These are the people who are most concerning to us," he said. "What we call the lone wolves, the sleepers who are out there, the people who are not on our radar, the people who have fallen under the radar or off of it. You don't know about them until they engage in devastating acts and kill a whole bunch of people."

The note deputies found in Drake's bedroom read: "My fury at those who imprisoned me shall be vast and without mercy. I shall have my bloody revenge, and then the world will burn burn."

The child porn investigation that led to the search warrant this week began in January, the sheriff said.

Drake faces felony charges of possessing destructive devices. He left jail on a $20,000 bond, but an attorney isn't listed on jail records.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackchild pornographyweapons
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Search continues after human remains found on Long Island
Exclusive: Mother fears missing son found dead in Roosevelt
Driver surrenders in NJ hit and run as victims mourned
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Police: Woman blames satanic practice for mom's murder
Drag racing concerns in town after videos appear online
Show More
Arrest made in home invasion as elderly victim laid to rest
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Murder trial begins in killing of NYPD detective Brian Moore
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
White House defends Gen. John Kelly's defense of Trump
More News
Top Video
Meet 'The Dogist,' Instagram's favorite dog photographer
3 charged in gruesome alleged LI dog fighting operation
Murder trial begins in killing of NYPD detective Brian Moore
Lawsuit accuses diet soft drink makers of misleading consumers
More Video