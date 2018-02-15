PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'He died a hero': Assistant football coach among Parkland School shooting victims

After at least 17 people died when a gunman opened fire at a Florida school on Wednesday, details are beginning to emerge about those who were killed.

AARON FEIS

Aaron Feis was a security guard and assistant football coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the team wrote on social media. They said he was shot while shielding students from the gunfire.

Before his death was announced, senior Gabrielle Pupo, who said she is close to Feis, spoke to ABC News.

"When I took my headphones off, the alarm was going off, and I heard the shots. And then I saw the shooter run after Mr. Feis, and I saw Mr. Feis get shot," she said.

Feis, who worked mainly with the junior varsity team, leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to the school's website. He played football at the school before graduating in 1999 and going straight into coaching there.

A sophomore football player told the Sun Sentinel that Feis was a great person.

"Everyone loved him. Shame he had to go like this. Always gave his all to making us better," lineman Gage Gaynor said. "Definitely learned a lot from him."

"He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories," the football team wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details about the victims as we learn them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
