Assistant Scoutmaster accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with young boy

EMBED </>More Videos

An assistant Scoutmaster is accused of exchanging explcit messages with a boy.

Eyewitness News
HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) --
A volunteer assistant Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts is accused of exchanging multiple sexually explicit text messages with a young boy.

25-year-old Joseph Palermo of Hazlet, New Jersey is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He appeared in a Monmouth County courtroom Friday and was released afterward.

If found guilty Palermo faces three to five years in prison.

The conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the victim and a requirement to report to pretrial services in person once every other week and by phone every other week.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sextingboy scoutschild endangermentFreeholdMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
Huge fire erupts after accident involving home heating oil truck
FBI agent, officer fatally shoot bank robbery suspect
Ex-wife of former NBA player charged with murder in his death
Former NXIVM member says she was invited into a secret sorority, then branded
Charging hoverboard blamed for fire in NJ home
GOP appears to have votes to pass massive tax bill
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
Show More
Man charged with shooting BB gun at drivers
Icy roads in some spots, but higher temps will bring melting
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
Man shot while walking on Upper West Side
MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in NJ cocaine bust
More News
Top Video
FBI agent, officer fatally shoot bank robbery suspect
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
More Video