BARCELONA, Spain (WABC) --The family of a California man who was in Barcelona with his wife has confirmed that he was a victim of Thursday's terror attack.
The father of 43-year-old Lafayette resident Jared Tucker said his son's wife, Heidi, has tentatively identified her husband's remains.
The family said Heidi is with the U.S Consulate in Barcelona, and that their loved ones are en route to support her during this difficult time.
The couple was in Barcelona after a two-week European vacation.
"They were walking through downtown when he stopped to use the restroom, moments later all hell broke loose and Heidi was swept up in the terrified crowd and she lost sight of Jared," brother-in-law Kalani Kalanui said.
The couple had been married for one year.
Earlier Friday, the State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain. In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim's family. It is unclear if he was referring to Tucker.
He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.
The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still "several" casualties who had not been identified.
Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties. The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.