At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

The incident happened on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush, in an area with many businesses and lots of foot traffic.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
At least two people were shot on a busy street in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush, in an area with many businesses and lots of foot traffic.

Authorities say one person who was shot ran into a beauty supply store for help.

He was conscious and breathing while waiting for an ambulance.

Authorities say the injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police are investigating circumstances that led to shooting.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingNew York CityBrooklynFlatbush
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Pedestrian struck by piece of falling scaffold in Tribeca
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Show More
Blind woman teaches art to blind students in the Bronx
Danish tourist robbed at knife-point because of 'MAGA' hat
Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid
Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting
Suspect caught on camera pushing cane, robbing elderly woman
More News