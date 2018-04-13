At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --At least two people were shot on a busy street in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.
The incident happened on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush, in an area with many businesses and lots of foot traffic.
Authorities say one person who was shot ran into a beauty supply store for help.
He was conscious and breathing while waiting for an ambulance.
Authorities say the injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Police are investigating circumstances that led to shooting.
