At least 20 dead in shooting at church outside San Antonio

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being "taken down," authorities said.A law enforcement official tells ABC News there are 20 people dead and the shooter is dead in the incident.There are at least 30 people injured.First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.A spokeswoman say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting in South Texas.