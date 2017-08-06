At least 4 people shot at Lakewood sports complex

At least 4 people were shot in Lakewood Saturday night.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
At least four people were shot at a sports complex in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at a party at the Brook Road Sports Complex around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lakewood Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith tells NJ.com the victims all suffered serious wounds.

He says the four are adults whose injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

They have not been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.

The sports complex offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
