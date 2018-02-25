26-year-old au pair from Israel fatally struck by bus in Montclair

Sandra Bookman has more on the au pair from Israel who was fatally struck by a bus in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was fatally struck by a bus in New Jersey.

The victim was identified as Maya Moar, a 26-year-old au pair from Holon, Israel who was working for a Montclair family.

The incident happened at Grove Street and Mount Hebron Road in Montclair about 6 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation indicates that Moar was struck by a DeCamp bus as she exited the vehicle. The bus did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Montclair police are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-TIPS -4EC.

pedestrian struckaccidentMontclairEssex CountyNew Jersey
